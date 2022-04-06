Scottish colleges provide 1,800 places for course to help boost number of carers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish colleges provide 1,800 places for course to help boost number of carers

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 12.03am
There are 1,800 funded places for the new introduction course (College Development Network)
Scotland’s colleges are hoping a new online course will help boost the number of people working in the social care sector.

There will be 1,800 funded spaces for the new Introduction to a Career in Social Care online course, which is designed to bring more trained people into the area of work at a time when the country faces a serious skills gap.

The places are available to students across Scotland’s colleges and, with more than one third of social care services having struggled with unfilled jobs in the past year, it is hoped the collaboration between the College Development Network (CDN), the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) and local employers will reverse the trend.

Jim Metcalfe, chief executive of the CDN, said: “It is clear that demand for trained carers is outstripping supply and this is leading the care sector to crisis point in Scotland.

“We are aware of the growing demand for short, focused training courses that are specific to economic sectors and that help people secure employment opportunities.

“This course is absolutely an example of that and of Scotland’s college sector meeting the needs of the job market and society at large.”

The course, which has funding from the National Transition Training Fund from the Scottish Government and the Scottish Funding Council, will see students study part-time for six weeks with support from a dedicated tutor.

Amanda MacDonald, a student at West College Scotland, said the course gave her a good insight into the sector.

“I’d applied for a few care jobs, but the answer was always the same, that I needed some experience,” she said.

“I was a little apprehensive about starting (the course), but knew I had to do it if I wanted to get anywhere.

“I’ve learned a lot and really enjoyed the case studies. It’s given me a really good insight into what a job in care will actually be like and given me the skills to do it.”

According to the SSSC, ongoing staffing issues are the result of too few applicants with qualifications or experience.

And Audit Scotland warned recently that despite annual spending of £5 billion on care services in Scotland, some of these are near crisis point.

Darlene Hogg, curriculum manager for health and social care at Ayrshire College, said employers had seen the importance of linking up with colleges.

“Some students at many colleges throughout Scotland, from Shetland to Dumfries and Galloway, and including West College Scotland and Ayrshire College, have started the introduction course, and on completion will be ideally positioned to build on this foundation of knowledge either directly in the workplace or with further study,” she said.

