Weekly Covid death toll falls

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 3.45pm
Another 170 Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Scotland last week (Danny Lawson/PA)
Another 170 Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Scotland last week (Danny Lawson/PA)

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell last week, figures show.

Data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows there were 170 deaths linked to the virus in the week ending April 3 – down by 23 from the previous seven days.

This means there have now been 14,061 cases where coronavirus was mentioned on someone’s death certificate since the start of the pandemic.

The weekly figures from the NRS include cases where coronavirus was suspected or probable, making them different from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government.

The latest daily figures show Scotland recorded another 33 Covid deaths and a further 6,778 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The deaths take the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test to 11,615.

The daily figures also show 2,306 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, including 27 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 4,367,783 people have received their first dose of Covid vaccine, 4,096,768 have had two doses, and 3,457,079 have received a third dose or booster.

