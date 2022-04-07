Boost in hiring activity across Scotland despite labour shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Boost in hiring activity across Scotland despite labour shortage

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 12.03am
Last month was the 16th month running where there was a rise in permanent starting salaries in Scotland (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Last month was the 16th month running where there was a rise in permanent starting salaries in Scotland (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Recruiters across Scotland saw another boost in hiring activity in March amid reports of greater market confidence and increased business activity.

The Royal Bank of Scotland’s Report on Jobs survey found accelerated increases in both permanent placements and temp billings at firms north of the border last month.

Permanent positions increased at the second-fastest rate on record, and temp billings growth quickened to the sharpest for five months, the bank said, with expectations of recruitment activity to continue for the months ahead.

But Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland, warned: “Ongoing labour shortages do raise the question of how strong future increases in permanent placements and temp billings will be, as skill shortages limit firms’ ability to fill roles.

“Nevertheless, the competitive and tight labour market plays in favour of job seekers, with starting salary inflation hitting a fresh survey high in March.”

Last month was the 16th month running where there was a rise in permanent starting salaries in Scotland, and the fastest since the survey began in 2003.

The rate of salary inflation across the UK as a whole also hit a fresh series high in March but remained slower than that seen in Scotland.

And vacancies for permanent staff across Scotland expanded for the 14th successive month in March.

The rate of growth was the quickest since last October. Furthermore, the upturn in demand for permanent workers remained quicker than the UK-wide average.

By sector, engineering and construction recorded the steepest increase in permanent vacancies, followed closely by IT and computing.

And recruitment consultancies signalled an 18th straight monthly rise in temp vacancies across Scotland.

The rate of expansion was sharp, having accelerated to a three-month high, but was not as steep as that seen across the UK as a whole.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier