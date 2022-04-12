Pregnant women say Covid restrictions on birth partner caused stress – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pregnant women say Covid restrictions on birth partner caused stress – study

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 10.21am
Many pregnant women have said not having their birth partner present during various points of antenatal and postnatal care caused a lot of stress and anxiety, according to a new study (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Pregnant women experienced substantial stress under Covid restrictions due to not having their birth partners present at various points during pregnancy, a study has found.

Researchers from Aberdeen and Dundee universities interviewed more than 2,500 women and birthing people, and more than 450 staff who were working in maternity services from June 2020 to July 2021.

They wanted to understand the impact of the changes in maternity care during the pandemic on patients and staff.

Among women responding to the survey, most (89%) reported attending antenatal appointments alone, with 67% reporting feeling uncomfortable with this.

After giving birth, almost three quarters of women interviewed (73%) said they should have been able to have their partner/a supportive person with them more often in the postnatal ward.

Researchers said many respondents noted that restrictions around partners being with them after the birth had felt excessive, and the rationale for the restrictions not well communicated.

The study also revealed Covid restrictions affected connections between women and healthcare workers, with 40% saying that telephone appointments (instead of in-person) stopped them from building a good relationship with their midwife and/or doctor.

Overall, care during labour and after the birth, whether at home or in a ward, was well received by the vast majority of women who answered the survey.

A total of 86% of participants rated their care during labour as excellent or good, with 76% rating their care after birth as excellent or good.

Appointments at home were well received (both antenatal and postnatal), according to the study, with postnatal care at home described as being family-centred.

Some participants commented on some midwives in particular going “out of their way” to provide personalised support to women.

Dr Mairead Black, of the University of Aberdeen, who co-led the study, said: “One of the clearest disadvantages of the restrictions centred around women not being able to have a partner with them as much as they would have liked.

“Many women told us that knowing in advance that their birth partner would not be able to accompany them to scans or in early labour led to great anxiety, as well as when it actually happened.

“The need to physically distance and replace in-person visits with phone or video calls has led some to feel they had a lesser relationship with their doctor or midwife, and staff too have reported a frustration and conflict between what they were allowed to do and what they would normally do to support a pregnant woman and her partner.

“Having said that, overall, many women were complimentary of the service they received and some aspects of the maternity service that were forced to change in order to meet Covid requirements have actually been well received by women and staff alike and may well remain, in some form, post-Covid.”

The paper has been published on the Public Health Scotland website.

