Tributes to ‘much loved’ man who died after diving incident

Tributes have been paid to a “much loved family man” who died following a diving incident.

Les Elder, 45, got into difficulty during an organised dive near Kinghorn beach at Burntisland in Fife on Sunday, April 10.

The incident was reported to police at around 9.55am and Mr Elder was recovered from the water but died a short time later.

In a statement issued through police his family said: “Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Mr Elder was from the Saline area.

As with all sudden deaths, a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.