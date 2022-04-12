Lorry driver dies in crash on Highlands road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lorry driver dies in crash on Highlands road

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 6.53pm
Police have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)
A lorry driver has died following a crash involving several vehicles on the A9 road in the Highlands.

The 58-year-old man died at the scene of the crash near Alness north of the Skiach junction.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police said two lorries and three cars were involved in the collision.

Those in the other vehicles were checked by ambulance staff and did not require hospital treatment.

The A9 was closed in both directions for a number of hours following the crash at 12.25pm on Tuesday.

Sergeant Kate Park said: “Our investigation into the circumstances of what caused the crash is under way and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lorry driver who sadly lost his life.

“It is crucial that we piece together what has happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible, you may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Officers are still in attendance and the road is still currently closed for crash investigations.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our inquiries into this serious crash.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1197 of April 12.”

