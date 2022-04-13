Detectives treating two deaths in Coatbridge as ‘linked’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Detectives treating two deaths in Coatbridge as ‘linked’

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 4.19pm
Police have launched an investigation after two deaths in Coatbridge (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police have launched an investigation after two deaths in Coatbridge (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Detectives have launched an investigation into the deaths of a man and women after their bodies were found in separate North Lanarkshire properties.

Officers found John Paul Duffy’s body in a flat in Coatbridge’s Coates Street on Sunday, and a 46-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the death.

As part of their investigation on Tuesday, officers attended a property in Calder Street, around a mile from where the 51-year-old was found two days before, where they discovered the body of a woman.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant said: “The deaths are being treated as linked and officers are currently carrying out extensive inquiries into both incidents.”

The death of the woman is currently being treated as unexplained and formal identification has not yet taken place, Police Scotland said.

The force said there was an increased police presence in the area as its investigation continues.

Mr Grant said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mr Duffy in the days before his body was found, including anyone who may have visited his flat.

“We are also carrying out inquiries to establish places or persons Mr Duffy visited or frequented in the days before his death.”

Police Scotland said anyone with information should contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2360 of Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier