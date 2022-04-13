Pressure mounts on Scottish firms as rising prices hit bottom lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pressure mounts on Scottish firms as rising prices hit bottom lines

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 12.03am
Businesses have reported concern about inflation and rising costs (Jane Barlow/PA)
Seven in 10 Scottish firms have said they are set to put up their prices as businesses north of the border raise record levels of concern over inflation.

According to the Scottish Chambers of Commerce’s latest business survey, firms are also starting to feel the impact of reduced spending as consumers tighten their belts and disposable income drops, hitting cashflows and profits.

Stephen Leckie, president of the chamber, warned: “Firms are becoming increasingly anxious about rising inflation, energy prices and cost pressures.

“For too many businesses, the focus is still simply and survival.”

The report, which operating since 1990 is the longest running economic survey of its kind, said the period of strong growth is now levelling off and retail footfall remained considerably below pre-pandemic levels.

With inflation in the UK reaching highs not seen for decades, there is record concern among businesses about its impact, with many indicating they would up prices in response.

Some 70% of financial, business services and retail firms said they were concerned reported record high inflationary pressures, with 80% of tourism firms, and 90% of construction and manufacturing businesses telling the survey the same.

Meanwhile some sectors – retail, tourism, and construction – have reported a fall in cash flow and profits.

And the majority of sectors continued to report significant recruitment difficulties making their bounce back from the coronavirus slump difficult for many.

Mr Leckie said: “Businesses who have weathered the pandemic over the past two years are now seeing problems pile up, one on top of another, as they struggle with longstanding challenges linked to recruitment, planning and managing change and are now being hammered by surging energy prices, inflation and falling consumer spending.”

He said the “prospect of impending additional tax burdens” were a “further cause for concern amongst already hard-pressed businesses”.

“Economic growth is now plateauing because of these rising inflationary and cost pressures creating an increasingly uncertain outlook for businesses, with international trade and the global economy remaining volatile,” he said.

“Scotland is approaching a critical point in recovery. Businesses are struggling now.

“That is why the Scottish and UK Government’s need to urgently rethink the impact of new and increased taxes on business if the economy is to be given the headroom it needs to survive this crisis and grow.”

Mairi Spowage, director at the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “Two years on from the first lockdown, it would be great to be optimistic about the economic prospects for 2022. Unfortunately, global uncertainties and the cost-of-living crisis, which are not unrelated to each other, have doused that enthusiasm with a bucket of cold water.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are doing all we can to ensure people, communities and businesses are given as much support as possible to deal with the rising cost of living.

“Many of the powers required to tackle these issues, including energy markets, are reserved to the UK Government, but the vital steps we proposed for the Chancellor’s Spring Statement were largely ignored.

“We are committed to supporting our businesses recovery and have provided more than £4.5 billion in support since the beginning of the pandemic, including around £1.6 billion in rates relief.”

