Man killed in five-vehicle Highlands crash named

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 1.07pm Updated: April 16 2022, 2.59pm
Gordon Innes, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene (Police Scotland/PA)
A man who died in a crash involving five vehicles in the Highlands has been named by police.

Gordon Innes, 58 from Invergordon, was killed in an incident involving two lorries and three cars.

He was the driver of one of the lorries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Innes’s family said in a statement he would be “sorely missed”.

The crash took place on Tuesday on the A9 near Alness at around 12.25pm.

The statement from the lorry driver’s family added: “We would like to thank our family and friends for the support we have received in our time of need and at this difficult time we ask that our privacy is respected.”

Other drivers involved were checked by ambulance crews but were not taken to hospital.

Sergeant Kate Park asked for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with Gordon’s family and friends at this difficult time,” she said.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we continue to urge anyone with information, or possible dashcam footage from the area, to call 101, quoting incident number 1197 of April 12.”

