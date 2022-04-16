Motorcyclist killed in Moray crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland have appealed for information after a motorcyclist died on a north east road.

The 59-year-old man, who was riding a black BMW R1250GS motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision on Friday at 11.35am.

The collision took place on the A920 between Huntly and Dufftown in Moray.

The A920 is currently closed at the junction with the A941 east of Dufftown, due to a crash. Police were called around 11.40am. Officers are currently at the scene and people are asked to avoid the area if possible." pic.twitter.com/NwkPrJJv57 — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) April 15, 2022

Sergeant Christopher Smith said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died in this collision and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing for information and I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the incident number 1280 of April 15.