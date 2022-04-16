Man in court on two murder charges after bodies found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Scotland

Man in court on two murder charges after bodies found

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 3.19pm
Peter Duffy appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Peter Duffy appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the bodies of a man and woman were found in separate properties in a North Lanarkshire town.

Officers found the body of John Paul Duffy, 51, at High Coats Flats in Coates Street, Coatbridge on Sunday April 10 when they went to the scene following a report of concern for a person.

As part of their investigation officers went to a property in nearby Calder Street at around 5.35pm on Tuesday April 12, and found the body of Emma Baillie, 26.

Peter Duffy, 46, faced two charges of murder when he appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Saturday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

