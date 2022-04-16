14-year-old boy sexually assaulted in public toilets in city park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
14-year-old boy sexually assaulted in public toilets in city park

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 3.49pm
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
A 14-year-old boy has been left “exceptionally upset” after he was sexually assaulted by a man aged around 70 at public toilets in a park.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Friday in the public toilets at the east side of The Meadows near Hope Park Terrace in Edinburgh.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with white stubble.

He was wearing a dark jacket and trousers and a flat cap and used a walking stick.

The man approached the teenager and sexually assaulted him, then left when a member of the public entered the toilets.

Police are keen to trace the member of the public who walked into the toilets while the assault was happening.

Detective Inspector Grant Paterson said: “This attack has left the teenage boy exceptionally upset.

“We have officers on patrol in the area and if anyone has any concerns please speak to them or call us.

“This part of The Meadows would have been busy and I am asking anyone who saw this man or who may know who he is to get in touch.

“In particular, I am asking the member of the public who walked into the toilets as this was happening to get in touch.

“You may have information that is vital to our inquiries.”

After leaving the toilets the suspect walked off towards the crossroads at Hope Park Terrace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2466 of Friday April 15 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

