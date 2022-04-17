Two charged after man hit by car By Press Association April 17 2022, 6.49pm Police said two men have been charged (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been charged after another man was hit by a car in Edinburgh. The incident happened at Westside Plaza in the Wester Hailes area of the city at about 9.30am on Thursday. The man, 45, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Police said that two men, both 28, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday. Police said that a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Driver who gave fake name to Perth police faces jail for ‘serious’ drugs conspiracy Fife man accidently launched funeral firework into mum’s kitchen Man dies following one-vehicle crash Man in court on two murder charges after bodies found