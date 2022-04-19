Four children among six taken to hospital after four-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Four children among six taken to hospital after four-car crash

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 9.03am
Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident to contact them (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two adults and four children had to be taken to hospital after a crash involving four vehicles.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the A93 North Deeside Road near Banchory at about 3.30pm on Easter Monday.

The crash involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan, a silver MG, a blue Nissan X-Trail and a grey Land Rover Discovery.

It resulted in a 38-year-old woman and two children, aged four and six, being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man and two children, aged one and three, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries, Police Scotland said.

Meanwhile, three men, aged 66, 75 and 76, were treated by emergency services at the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our thoughts are with those involved and their families as they recover from their injuries.

“The incident involved a number of vehicles, resulting in the road being closed for five hours.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland.”

