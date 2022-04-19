New bridges will improve accessibility at ‘much loved’ beauty spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New bridges are being installed at a “much loved” beauty spot in a bid to help make the site more accessible.

Work is under way to construct two new steel and timber clad bridges at the Fairy Pools in Skye.

The beauty spot, with its waterfalls and rockpools, is a popular attraction for tourists visiting the island, with the area often busy in the summer months.

Two bridges are being installed at the popular tourist attraction (Skye Iconic Sites Project/Muckle Media/PA)

The Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP) which is carrying out the work, hopes the new bridges will allow access to the area in all weathers, particularly for those less able to cross the existing stepping-stones.

The project comes after £800,000 was invested last year in the development of a 140-space car park and off-grid toilet block at the Fairy Pools – which was opened by local MSP and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.

Dougie Baird, CEO of the Outdoor Access Trust Scotland, said the new bridges “will make a huge difference in improving accessibility for visitors”.

He stated: “The Fairy Pools are a much loved and enjoyed tourist attraction for visitors all across the globe. The newly installed bridges will make a huge difference in improving accessibility for visitors, particularly for when the burn is high and difficult for many to cross to reach the Pools.

“People will now be able to safely enjoy them no matter the weather, especially those with less confidence or mobility issues, and enjoy the scenery.

“This and the other ongoing work as part of SISP is vastly improving the visitor experience to Skye’s special sites.”