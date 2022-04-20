Man injured in car crash dies in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Man injured in car crash dies in hospital

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 12.09pm
Sean McLaughlin was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, but later died (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sean McLaughlin was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, but later died (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man who was critically injured in a car crash has died.

Shaun McLaughlin, 34, was left fighting for his life after his silver Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash north of Glasgow last Thursday, April 14.

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident, which took place near the Allander Toll roundabout on Balmore Road.

But Police Scotland said Mr McLaughlin, from Glasgow, died on Monday.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of the Glasgow road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Shaun’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries into the crash are continuing. I’d urge anyone who was in the area with dashcam to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible, or any witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken to officers should come forward as soon as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier