Man injured in car crash dies in hospital

A man who was critically injured in a car crash has died.

Shaun McLaughlin, 34, was left fighting for his life after his silver Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash north of Glasgow last Thursday, April 14.

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident, which took place near the Allander Toll roundabout on Balmore Road.

But Police Scotland said Mr McLaughlin, from Glasgow, died on Monday.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of the Glasgow road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Shaun’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries into the crash are continuing. I’d urge anyone who was in the area with dashcam to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible, or any witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken to officers should come forward as soon as possible.”