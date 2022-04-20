Motorcyclist dies after crash with lorry on A82 near Tarbet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a lorry.

The man, 31, died at the scene of the crash, which happened on the A82 near Tarbet on Wednesday at about 4.15pm.

The lorry driver was uninjured, Police Scotland said.

The road is closed between Tarbet and Inveruglas.

Sergeant Hugh Niccolls, from Dumbarton road policing unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“I’d like to thank the public who stopped at the scene and have provided statements to officers.

“We continue to appeal for any further witnesses to come forward.

“If you have any information on this incident, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2388 of April 20.”