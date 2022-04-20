Motorcyclist dies after crash with lorry on A82 near Tarbet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with lorry on A82 near Tarbet

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 8.47pm
Police appealed for witnesses (Jane Barlow/PA)
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a lorry.

The man, 31, died at the scene of the crash, which happened on the A82 near Tarbet on Wednesday at about 4.15pm.

The lorry driver was uninjured, Police Scotland said.

The road is closed between Tarbet and Inveruglas.

Sergeant Hugh Niccolls, from Dumbarton road policing unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“I’d like to thank the public who stopped at the scene and have provided statements to officers.

“We continue to appeal for any further witnesses to come forward.

“If you have any information on this incident, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2388 of April 20.”

