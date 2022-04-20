Five charged in connection with death of man in Glasgow’s East End

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three teenagers and two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow’s East End.

Craig Watson, 39, was pronounced dead just after midnight on Sunday after he was found injured in Whitevale Gardens.

On Wednesday three teenagers, aged 15, 17 and 19, and two men aged 20 and 30, were charged in connection with his death.

Police Scotland said they will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.