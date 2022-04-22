Motorcyclist who died in lorry crash on A82 named as Phil Buchan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a lorry has been named by police.

Phillip Alan Buchan, 31, died when the motorbike he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A82 near Tarbet on Wednesday at about 4.15pm.

The family of the man, known as Phil, have been informed.

Phillip Buchan died in a crash on the A82, Police Scotland said (Police Scotland)

At the time of the crash Police Scotland said the lorry driver was uninjured.

After the incident officers from the Dumbarton road policing unit launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Hugh Niccolls said: “If you have any information on this incident, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2388 of April 20.”