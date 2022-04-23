Man taken to hospital after Glasgow bus fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man taken to hospital after Glasgow bus fire

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 4.33pm
Emergency services were called to Glasgow city centre after a bus caught fire (Niall Carson/PA)
A man was taken to hospital after a bus went up in flames in Glasgow city centre.

Just after midday on Saturday, firefighters were called to Renfield Street when a First Bus caught fire.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the vehicle as flames engulfed the double decker bus.

A bus caught on fire in Glasgow’s Renfield Street (Twitter/@Martyboiiiii)

A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, Police Scotland said.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We attended at 12.15pm to reports of a bus fire on Renfield Street.

“All persons were evacuated from the bus and the fire was extinguished.”

And a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are in attendance at a vehicle fire on Renfield Street to assist with traffic management.

“A 54-year-old man has gone to hospital for treatment.”

