Man taken to hospital after Glasgow bus fire By Press Association April 23 2022, 4.33pm Emergency services were called to Glasgow city centre after a bus caught fire (Niall Carson/PA)

A man was taken to hospital after a bus went up in flames in Glasgow city centre. Just after midday on Saturday, firefighters were called to Renfield Street when a First Bus caught fire. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the vehicle as flames engulfed the double decker bus. A bus caught on fire in Glasgow's Renfield Street (Twitter/@Martyboiiiii) A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, Police Scotland said. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We attended at 12.15pm to reports of a bus fire on Renfield Street. "All persons were evacuated from the bus and the fire was extinguished." And a Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are in attendance at a vehicle fire on Renfield Street to assist with traffic management. "A 54-year-old man has gone to hospital for treatment."