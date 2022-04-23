Cyclists pedal to Parliament to demand better bike infrastructure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Cyclists pedal to Parliament to demand better bike infrastructure

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 7.53pm
Protestors gather outside the Scottish Parliament (Pedal on Parliament)
Protestors gather outside the Scottish Parliament (Pedal on Parliament)

Cyclists took to their bikes and descended on Holyrood to demand politicians make Scotland a cycle-friendly country.

Protesters cycled and marched through Edinburgh’s streets before making their way to the Scottish Parliament as they called for boosts to active travel spending, better bike infrastructure, and slower speed limits near homes, workplaces and play areas.

The Pedal on Parliament campaign is now in its 10th year and Sally Hinchcliffe, one of its founding members, said that “there are far too many roads and junctions that the average person just wouldn’t dream of cycling on”.

Protesters cycle along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, past St Giles’ Cathedral (Pedal on Parliament)

“Compared to other countries, we have a long way to go. It isn’t only the Netherlands that is cycle-friendly, particularly since the start of the pandemic. We are seeing countries across the world investing in greater cycle infrastructure, in both urban and rural areas,” she said.

The campaign group is asking politicians of all parties to sign up to its manifesto committing to the three pledges, and at the march today called on them to deliver on their promises.

Alex Robertson, who was this year’s main organiser, said he “felt it was important to send a message to our politicians before the next local elections”.

“I ride with my kids and I want to feel safe with them cycling with me and for them to have the freedom to access our wonderful city when they’re able to cycle independently,” he said.

Lorraine McIntosh, of Infrasisters – an organisation campaigning for safe, well lit, on street infrastructure, said women “face a choice between road violence or predatory violence whenever they ride their bikes, especially after dark, which in Scotland can be 4pm”.

“90% of women we surveyed have either been assaulted or threatened, or have a fear of this happening,” she said.

“Therefore we’re asking for separate road space that’s integrated and physically protected and national guidelines for road design that prioritises the safety of vulnerable road users.”

And Ken Talbot, hand-cycling land speed world record breaker, called for more inclusive cycling infrastructure.

The campaign group said it had invited politicians from across the political spectrum to speak to the crowd.

MSP Patrick Harvey, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Scottish Conservative MSP Graham Simpson, Mhairi Munro-Brian of Scottish Labour, and Lesley Macinnes of the SNP spoke at the protest.

