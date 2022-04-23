Campaigners urge MSPs to back stronger freedom of information powers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Campaigners urge MSPs to back stronger freedom of information powers

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 12.03am
It is 20 years since the the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act was passed by MSPs (Matthew Baker/PA)
A campaign group has called on MSPs to back its plans to strengthen freedom of information powers north of the border.

The Campaign for Freedom of Information in Scotland has published a draft bill with 21 amendments to the existing act which it said would allow access rights to thrive despite changes to how taxpayer funded services are delivered and how changes in technology alter how records are created and stored.

Sunday marks 20 years since the bill was passed into law at the Scottish Parliament, which gave people the right to access information to thousands of public bodies alongside significant legal consequences if they failed to comply.

Carole Ewart, the campaign’s convener, said: “It is time to celebrate a milestone in the history of FoI in Scotland. The new law has repeatedly proven to bring community benefit.”

Despite being backed by MSPs on April 24 2002, it would be three years until the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act (FoISA) became effective.

Ms Ewart said: “FoISA’s three principal duties create a legal architecture for designated bodies that is here to stay for public good: proactively publishing information, responding to requests for information, and providing advice and assistance to requesters.

“Culture has changed too but we must be vigilant to ensure rights remain robust.

“Therefore we continue to work to build support for the FoISA amendment bill and achieve prompt legal reform.”

The campaign group said reform would not only strengthen rights to access information, but to also close legal loopholes to ensure the public’s enforceable right to access information is robust.

