New tourism network calls on visitors to support local enterprises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

New tourism network calls on visitors to support local enterprises

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 12.04am
The network aims to promote and represent community-run ventures (Stephen Sweeney/PA)
The network aims to promote and represent community-run ventures (Stephen Sweeney/PA)

A new national tourism body is urging visitors to support community-owned tourism enterprises as the sector recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

A network of around 100 tourism groups, Scottish Community Tourism (Scoto) aims to promote and represent community-run ventures.

It wants tourists to make a conscious choice to seek out accommodation, activities and food and drink services offered by local community bodies in order for money to be reinvested into the area.

The new body launched on Monday, with promotional activities planned by members throughout the week.

An interactive website has been designed for the launch, showcasing Scotland’s independent hospitality offerings, including cafes, pubs, distilleries, shops and cultural centres.

Members will be offered a free listing on the website, and venues who join the network will receive placemarkers to identify themselves as community-owned enterprises.

Russell Fraser, founding member and chairman of Scoto and manager of the Loch Ness Hub in Drumnadrochit in the Highlands, said such support from visitors will have “immediate and long-lasting benefits” for the communities they visit.

Mr Fraser said: “Every penny spent with our members is an investment in our landscape, our culture, our people and their future.

“Our vision of sustainable, regenerative tourism ensures that the benefits of tourism are felt across the community, through sustainable development, employment, improved connectivity and the natural environment.

“We want visitors in Scotland to make a conscious choice to support local tourism enterprises, knowing that their support will have immediate and long-lasting benefits for that community.”

Wester Ross Biosphere
Wester Ross Biosphere is one of the network’s members (Ann Hoffman/PA)

Chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Marc Crothall, said: “Supporting, encouraging and enabling more community led tourism is a key aim set out in our national tourism strategy Scotland Outlook 2030.

“The formation of Scoto is very timely as we recover from the pandemic and the tourism sector starts to get moving again.

“Community-led tourism will not only help drive greater economic benefit to the local economies but it will also deliver the real authentic memorable experiences that we know the future visitor is seeking.”

The network has received funding from the Scottish Government Tourism Leadership and Recovery Grant, and has been supported by Highlands and Islands Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise and the Social Enterprise Academy.

Karen Craib, tourism project manager at Scottish Enterprise, added: “Scottish Enterprise and our partners are delighted to have helped establish Scoto, which will showcase the fantastic range of community-owned tourist enterprises right across Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier