Funding scheme for youth-led nature projects urges 11-26-year-olds to apply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Funding scheme for youth-led nature projects urges 11-26-year-olds to apply

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.11am
Young people can apply for funding through the scheme (Barry Batchelor/PA)
Young people can apply for funding through the scheme (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Young people can apply for funding for projects to help them connect with nature through an environmental programme which also aims to help reduce levels of “eco-anxiety”.

NatureScot has launched the next round of the scheme with £20,000 in funding and urged anyone aged between 11 and 26 with ideas to apply.

The scheme aims to increase the number of young people who connect with nature and empower them to take positive actions towards reducing biodiversity loss and climate change.

The fund was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, but its return seeks to remove some of the barriers that prevent young people from engaging with nature and provide support for those who want to take positive action.

It also aims to help reduce levels of eco-anxiety in young people following the lockdowns they have experienced over the past two years, by allowing them to feel part of the natural world again.

Abi Gardner, NatureScot biodiversity and climate change engagement officer, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw young people value nature more and more, and, it is vital that we continue to support everyone to feel engaged and empowered to take positive action for nature and the environment.

“It’s so important to reduce barriers to accessing greenspaces and equip young Scots to be leaders in addressing the twin challenges of the climate and biodiversity crises.

“The Future Routes Fund welcomes ideas from young people for young people and their communities. We look forward to seeing the imagination and creativity behind the applications for 2022, and helping them become a reality.”

The fund is open to young people living in Scotland aged 11-26 and has been designed by Scotland’s youth biodiversity panel ReRoute to be supportive and accessible.

Individuals can apply for funding of between £500 to £2,000, while teams can apply for £1,000 to £5,000.

Anyone interested in creating a project who needs advice on how to carry it out is encouraged to submit their idea with as much information as possible.

The application period runs until May 29 and applicants can fill out a form, or send in a video or voice recording.

The applications will then be reviewed by a panel of young people who will select the projects that they think will be the most beneficial to fellow young people and their communities.

The Future Routes Fund was launched in 2018 as part of Scotland’s Year of Young People, with £100,000 available over five years for young people to deliver activities, projects and ideas which engage their peers with nature.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier