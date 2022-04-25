Exam period returns for schools and colleges after pandemic gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Exam period returns for schools and colleges after pandemic gap

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 3.53pm
Exam period begins for schools and colleges across Scotland (David Davies/PA)
Exam period begins for schools and colleges across Scotland (David Davies/PA)

School pupils and college students across Scotland are preparing to sit exams for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Exams for Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) National 5 and Higher and Advanced Highers start from Tuesday and will run until Wednesday June 1.

Formal exams had been cancelled two years running due to the coronavirus.

More than 128,000 candidates will sit exams over the five-week period and for most it will be their first time sitting national exams.

SQA said it has despatched more than two million question papers to more than 500 schools, colleges, and training providers being used as exam venues.

SQA exams will also be held in the USA, Croatia, Israel and the Netherlands, as special arrangements have been put in place to accommodate candidates who are representing their country at the time of their exams.

Fiona Robertson, SQA chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “I wish all learners the very best as they prepare to sit their exams and complete their assessments, and take their opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned and what they can do.

“I commend them for their hard work and resilience in the face of the many challenges presented by the pandemic.

“I also pay tribute to the professionalism of Scotland’s teachers and lecturers and their commitment to learners across the country. Their work, and that of their colleagues, plays a vital role in enabling our young people to achieve qualifications they deserve.”

In total, more than 142,000 candidates are expected to get their results on Tuesday August 9.

Last month, a decision was made to replace SQA and Education Scotland with new organisations as part of an overhaul of the education system following a report by education expert Professor Ken Muir.

Prof Muir’s report recommended that the SQA’s replacement be called Qualifications Scotland, though a name has yet to be decided.

His recommendation, which was accepted by the Government, was that the new exams organisation should have a different governance structure with more input from learners and teachers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier