Easdale brothers unveil plans to turn old Glasgow store into boutique hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Easdale brothers unveil plans to turn old Glasgow store into boutique hotel

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 4.53pm
Brothers Sandy and James Easdale have submitted plans to transform the former Watt Brothers department store building in Glasgow (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Brothers Sandy and James Easdale have submitted plans to transform the former Watt Brothers department store building in Glasgow (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Millionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale have unveiled plans for a £20 million development of an old Glasgow department store, which they hope to turn into a boutique hotel.

The brothers, the owners of McGills Buses, have submitted plans to Glasgow City Council for the redevelopment of the Watt Brothers store, which they said could be a “stepping stone” towards restoring Glasgow as a “great shopping and leisure centre”.

The former shop, on the corner of Bath Street and Sauchiehall Street, has been empty since Watt Brothers went into administration in 2019.

Now, after reaching a deal with administrators at KPMG, the two brothers hope to turn the art-deco style building into a boutique hotel, complete with luxury residences and a shopping complex.

Architect Douglas McConville of Silverfern Consultancy has drawn up plans for the listed building, which dates back to 1914, aiming to restore and enhance historic features.

Sandy Easdale said: “We wanted a classy design that would maximise the use of the huge site but would not compromise the unique character of the original building.”

He added: “The building benefits from brilliant art deco features and this will play a part in its rejuvenation.”

James Easdale said: “We are also acutely aware of the strategic shortage of hotel room supply in Glasgow and we feel this is a stepping stone on the way to restoring Glasgow to the great shopping and leisure centres like Edinburgh and other great English cities.”

The brothers hope their plans will showcase the possibilities for development within Glasgow to other entrepreneurs.

Sandy Easdale said: “Glasgow may have temporarily lost some of its glamour, but the energy of Glasgow folk remains undiminished and the younger generation both here and in Europe love the vibrancy of the place.”

James Easdale added: “Despite the two-year hiatus of the pandemic, Sandy and I have always taken the view that opportunity can come from adversity.

“We are very optimistic that the economy will bounce back in due course.

“Whilst our transport businesses, which include McGill’s Buses, remain hugely important to us, property and construction investment opportunities in England and Scotland are constantly presenting themselves.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier