Scotland records 24 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded 24 coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,711 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 11,979.

The number of cases was up by 515 on Monday, when 2,196 were recorded.

Public Health Scotland data published on Tuesday showed there were 1,544 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 76 on the day before.

There were 26 people in intensive care with recently confirmed cases of the virus, up four on the previous day.

The data showed that the reinfection rate was 13%.