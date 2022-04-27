Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 12,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 12,000

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 2.45pm
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Andrew Milligan/PA)

More than 12,000 people in Scotland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

Scotland has recorded has recorded 27 coronavirus-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Public Health Scotland (PHS) data on Wednesday.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 12,006.

In total, 3,194 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, up 483 on Tuesday, when 2,711 were recorded.

PHS data published on Wednesday showed there were 1,529 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 15 on the day before.

There were 25 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus, down one on the previous day.

The data showed that the reinfection rate was 13.8%.

Meanwhile, the PHS weekly Covid-19 report showed that in the week ending April 24 a total of 20,791 Covid-19 cases have been identified by PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or LFD (lateral flow device), which was 31.8% down on the previous week.

In the four weeks to April 19, there has been a 46.9% decrease in the number of new hospital admissions with the virus.

The report, published on Wednesday, showed that in the week ending April 19, there were 851 admissions to hospital with a positive Covid-19 test (PCR or LFD), down from 1,603 in the week to March 22.

The highest number of new admissions was in people aged 80 plus.

