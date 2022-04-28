Police probe under way after teenager sexually assaulted in Renfrewshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives are on the hunt for a man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Renfrewshire at the weekend.

The 14-year-old was walking along a cycle path near the A737 overpass in Linwood, just outside Paisley, when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately on Saturday at about 8.30pm.

Detective Inspector Gary Sergeant said: “Although the girl did not require medical treatment, she was left very shaken by what happened.”

Police Scotland have now launched an appeal to find the suspect, who has been described as between 20 and 30, heavy, with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

Mr Sergeant said: “We believe the area would have been quite busy with members of the public, including people fishing at the Black Cart Water.

“If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or a man matching this description, to come forward.”

Police Scotland said anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 3488 of Saturday April 23.