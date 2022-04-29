Police find vehicle of keen hillwalker missing since Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Scotland

Police find vehicle of keen hillwalker missing since Sunday

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 7.51am
Derek Hepburn has been reported missing (Police Scotland/PA)
Derek Hepburn has been reported missing (Police Scotland/PA)

Police have found the vehicle of a hill walker missing for five days as authorities grow increasingly concerned about his safety.

Derek Hepburn, 53, has not been in contact with his family since Sunday April 24, which is described as completely out of character.

His vehicle has now been located in the Loch Mullardoch Dam car park in the Glen Cannich area.

Police said Mr Hepburn’s planned route is not known, but inquiries so far suggest he may have intended to complete a walk on Sgurr Na Lapaich or in the surrounding area.

They appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Chief Inspector Jenny Valentine said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Derek as he has been out of contact with his family and friends since last weekend.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him on or after Sunday 24 April 2022 to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1812 of 27 April.”

Mr Hepburn, from the Nairn area, is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build, with black hair which is balding.

He is normally clean shaven or with light stubble.

It is not known what he would have been wearing.

