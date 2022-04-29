HMRC seize illicit alcohol and tobacco from warehouse in West Lothian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has seized about 1.1 million illicit cigarettes and more than two dozen pallets of alcohol at an industrial unit in West Lothian.

An investigation is now underway after officers made the discovery in Whitburn on Wednesday, April 27.

About 5000 litres of whisky, 2600 litres of vodka and 2900 litres of prosecco were found in the warehouse along with £5000 in cash.

The goods are thought to be worth about £631,000 in lost duty in taxes.

HMRC officers seized cigarettes and alcohol worth about £630,000 in lost revenue (HMRC/PA)

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

HMRC said that they will not tolerate the sale of illegal tobacco and alcohol and that the discovery was theft from the taxpayer.

It is thought that the trade costs the UK economy more than £3.3 billion every year.