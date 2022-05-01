Man dies at Bonfest music festival in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Man dies at Bonfest music festival in Angus

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 8.06pm
Police said a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has died while attending the Bonfest music festival in Kirriemuir, Angus.

The death of the 53-year-old on Saturday was not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Organisers of the festival said his next of kin had been informed.

Bonfest is a music festival which celebrates AC/DC singer Bon Scott, who died in 1980.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Saturday April 30, officers attended a report of the death of a 53-year-old man at the Bonfest festival site near Kirriemuir.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The festival’s organiser’s posted a statement about the death on social media.

They said: “The Bonfest committee is greatly saddened to announce that a man in his 50s, a UK resident, sadly died on Saturday April 30 while attending Bonfest.

“The next of kin have been informed and there are no suspicious circumstances.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

