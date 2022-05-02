Rare collection of medieval manuscripts digitised by National Library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Rare collection of medieval manuscripts digitised by National Library

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 10.50am
The Fife Psalter, part of a collection of medieval manuscripts digitised by the National Library of Scotland (National Library of Scotland)
The Fife Psalter, part of a collection of medieval manuscripts digitised by the National Library of Scotland (National Library of Scotland)

More than 200 manuscripts dating back as early as the 9th century have been digitised by the National Library of Scotland.

The collection boasts a 15th-century medical almanac, printed illustrations, a 12th-century manuscript of the Rule of the Knights Templar order, including advice on the “superfluity” of beards and moustaches, and a 15th-century psalter written and illuminated at Culross Abbey, Fife.

The work was made possible due to a generous donation from Alexander Graham.

  • A 15th-century folded medical/zodiac almanac, which probably belonged to a doctor based in northern England. Folded up, it could be worn on the belt
  • A selection of historical doodles showing rich period detail
  • A 12th-century manuscript of the Rule of the Knights Templar order, including advice on the ‘superfluity’ of beards and moustaches
  • A tiny 15th-century Book of Hours from Italy with lavish gold illumination
  • An early 16th-century manuscript written and illuminated in Dunkeld
 

Due to the reformation in the 14th century, it is extremely rare to find documents from the period, particularly those used by the Roman Catholic Church.

Ulrike Hogg, manuscripts curator at the National Library, said: “This fascinating digitised collection is international in origin, though a large part of the volumes were written in Scotland.

“The survival rate of medieval Scottish manuscript volumes is generally low.

“For example, only 1% of religious manuscripts of Roman Catholic use – many of which were systematically destroyed during and after the Scottish Reformation – are believed to still be in existence.

Rule of the Knights Templar from a 240-part collection from the National Library of Scotland (National Library of Scotland)

“It is difficult to estimate how many cultural treasures were lost during these times. The collection presented here includes a number of those fortunate survivors that have endured subsequent centuries.

“We’re delighted to make these extremely rare pieces of history publicly accessible online.”

Volumes produced in England, France, Italy and north-west Europe are also in the 240-piece collection.

Dr Hogg added: “The digital images provide a new opportunity to gain some insight into medieval Scottish book production.

Hermandstoun Breviary, part of a 240-volume collection of medieval manuscripts (National Library of Scotland)

“The interests, tastes and knowledge of medieval scribes can be seen in these images, as well as the development of the medieval Scottish book hand and styles of illumination.

“The collection reveals much information on later owners of the manuscripts, who annotated them or added irreverent doodles as the volumes passed through their hands.”

The collection can be viewed at Early manuscripts – National Library of Scotland at www.nls.uk

