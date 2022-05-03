Scotland records 10 coronavirus deaths in latest figures By Press Association May 3 2022, 2.35pm The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scotland has recorded 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,076 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures. It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 12,088. Public Health Scotland data published on Tuesday showed there were 1,265 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19. There were 18 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus. The data showed that the reinfection rate was 13.4%. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Number of planned operations in Scotland reaches highest total since pre-Covid Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts Coronavirus in Scotland – here are the key demographics Sturgeon: Restrictions may be easing but this is not the end of the pandemic