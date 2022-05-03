Calls for buffer zones at Scottish abortion clinics as landmark US case is threatened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for buffer zones at Scottish abortion clinics as landmark US case is threatened

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 3.03pm
The US Supreme Court could overturn the landmark Roe v Wade case (Dominic McGrath/PA)
Calls are growing for buffer zones to be introduced around Scotland’s abortion clinics after it emerged a landmark ruling in the US looks set to be overturned.

A report by Politico, based on leaked documents, has suggested the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide.

A decision to overrule the landmark decision would lead to abortion bans in roughly half of the country’s states.

The reports have caused outrage on both sides of the Atlantic, with politicians in Scotland ramping up calls for the Scottish Government to install buffer zones to prevent protesters from being able to pressure people using abortion services.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said removing the legal right to abortion only puts women at risk (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Buffer zones would ban certain activities that are designed to deter or prevent women from accessing abortion care within 150 metres of the entrance to a clinic or hospital.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, responded to the reports from the US on Tuesday, saying that the “right of women to decide what happens to our own bodies is a human right”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Experience tells us that removing the legal right to abortion doesn’t stop abortions happening – it just makes them unsafe and puts the lives of women at much greater risk.”

But Scottish Liberal Democrats leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said the First Minister and women’s health minister, Maree Todd, have “stalled and dissembled” over buffer zones “for too long”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton says there should be no further delay on buffer zones (Lesley Martin/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “We must make sure that we protect the rights of women to access safe and legal abortion in the UK without harassment.

“For years, campaigners, including myself, have been calling for buffer zones around abortion clinics to ensure that people in a time of need are not faced with intimidation and shame at a time when they deserve support and empathy.

“No one thinks that Nicola Sturgeon and Maree Todd have anything in common with the US Republican party and its legal assault on personal freedoms, but the fact is that they have stalled and dissembled over these buffer zones for far too long.”

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, said the leaked documents are “horrifying”, adding that overturning the ruling would be a “massive, massive step backwards” for the rights of women.

He said he was “not for a second suggesting that the Scottish Government would associate themselves in any way” with the events in the US, but said “dither and delay” on the introduction of buffer zones “is not acceptable”.

Mr Sarwar added: “I think there is a clear majority in the population that is supportive of creating these buffer zones, and we should have no delay. We should just get on with it.”

