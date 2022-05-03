Man to appear in court charged in connection with death of 47-year-old

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have formally identified a man who died in hospital after being found injured in a Glasgow house.

Paul Byrne was found seriously hurt at a property in the city’s Glenalmond Street at about 7.50pm on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

The 47-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by officers and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family at what continues to be a very difficult time for them.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”