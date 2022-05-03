Glasgow sees multimillion-pound boost to economy from conferences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Glasgow sees multimillion-pound boost to economy from conferences

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 12.03am
The SEC Armadillo, one of the venues for the Cop26 summit is illuminated, on the first day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Monday November 1, 2021.
The SEC Armadillo, one of the venues for the Cop26 summit is illuminated, on the first day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Monday November 1, 2021.

Scotland’s biggest city will receive a multimillion-pound boost to its economy thanks to conferences held there, new figures from Glasgow Convention Bureau revealed.

In the last financial year, Glasgow recorded successful bids for 71 new conferences, which collectively will bring more than 36,000 delegates to Scotland’s largest city and boost the local economy by some £53 million in delegate spend.

And, with 50,000 delegates set to visit from the UK and beyond between April this year and March 2023, the city is set to play host to more than 100 meetings which Glasgow Convention Bureau said would see £87 million spent.

The bureau is part of Glasgow Life, an organisation owned by the council which delivers cultural, sporting and learning activities in the city.

Aileen Crawford, head of tourism and conventions at Glasgow Life, said: “Despite the significant challenges imposed by the pandemic, the city’s positive year-end results show that the global meetings industry continues to have confidence in Glasgow.

“Team Glasgow has worked tirelessly over the past 12 months, supporting clients who were forced to move or adapt their conferences while also winning more than £80 million of new conference business for future years.”

The World Congress of Soil Science is one conference destined for Glasgow, which will see 1,500 representatives gather at the Scottish Event Campus in an event worth £4 million to the city.

Kathleen Warden, director of conference sales at the SEC, said 2022 will see it have a full calendar of conferences.

“Organisers and delegates are eager to get back to meeting face to face, to share knowledge and create an impact, and it’s a delight to be welcoming delegates back to the city,” she said.

The SEC played host to the Cop26 conference last year, with thousands of statemen and women hammering out a climate deal at the venue in November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier