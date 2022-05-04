Police hunt for two youths after man stabbed in targeted attack By Press Association May 4 2022, 3.39pm Police are appealing for information after a 25-year-old was stabbed in Edinburgh last night (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed by two youths in what is being treated as a targeted attack. The 25-year-old was in a blue Honda car with two friends at about 11pm on Tuesday, May 3, in Balfour Place in the Leith area of Edinburgh. Two youths approached the vehicle from Pilrig Park and began speaking to him before attacking him. The pair stabbed the young man before running off. He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition. No-one else was injured during the incident. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police name man, 32, stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral Man charged after comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA Photo of pensioner’s injuries released by police after drug user jailed Man attacked moments after argument with golfers on Renfrewshire course