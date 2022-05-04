Sheep stolen from croft on Isle of Lewis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 30 sheep, including some who were due to lamb, have been stolen from a croft on the Isle of Lewis.

The theft of 32 animals is believed to have taken place between Saturday February 12 and Saturday April 2 from the Laxay common grazing area.

Police in Stornoway believe the animals were removed on a vehicle or a trailer due to the numbers involved.

The sheep had distinctive green spray marks between their shoulders and red or purple marks on their backs.

Extensive searches have been carried out with no trace, leading officers to believe they have been stolen.

Pc Rick Henderson said: “We’re keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the theft, or saw any suspicious activity in the area. We’re also interested in speaking with anyone who believes they may have been offered the sale of these sheep recently.”