Scots urged to remain scam aware as FCA warns of rise in screen-share fraudsters

Criminals are taking advantage of the rise in screen-sharing request to scam people, a financial watchdog has warned.

The Financial Conduct Authority revealed a surge in fraudsters asking for access to computers to see online banking and other personal details.

With more people relying on video-conferencing and remote platforms to work and socialise, screen-sharing has become more common.

Colin Mathieson, spokesman for Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national consumeradvice.scot service, said: “Unfortunately, we have seen throughout the pandemic that fraudsters will seem to exploit the public health crisis at any opportunity to gain personal information and bank details.

“Previous scams have included attempts to target the contact-tracing programme and the vaccination rollout, as well as the sale of counterfeit PPE.

“This warning from the FCA shows that scammers are now targeting the increase in online meetings brought about by a shift towards remote and hybrid working.

“We urge all Scots to remain scam aware, and to think very carefully before clicking links from unknown parties.

“If you think a message, email or screen-sharing request doesn’t seem right, then it probably isn’t.”