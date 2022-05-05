Care home workers to vote on strike action over ‘appalling’ redundancy plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Care home workers to vote on strike action over ‘appalling’ redundancy plan

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 12.57pm Updated: May 5 2022, 2.59pm
Glasgow’s Broomfield Court home will close at the end of June (Yui Mok/PA)
Glasgow’s Broomfield Court home will close at the end of June (Yui Mok/PA)

Residential care workers are to be balloted for strike action from Friday over “appalling” redundancy plans by their employer, a union has said.

Bosses at the Broomfield Court home, in the Barmulloch area of the city, told 47 members of staff on Zoom last month that the specialist dementia care home will be closing at the end of June.

The staff were told by Larchwood Care that the home was “not financially viable” – despite profits reportedly increasing to £3.8 million for the owners last year.

Workers at the care home will lose their jobs in a few weeks, and will be paid the minimum rate of redundancy pay.

A consultative ballot of members of the GMB union, including care, catering and domestic staff, unanimously gave their support to moving to a statutory industrial ballot in a bid to secure enhanced redundancy packages, as well as additional payments for staff working up until the closure date.

The industrial action ballot will run until May 16.

GMB Scotland organiser, Kirsty Nimmo, said: “Larchwood bosses have made it very clear this care home closure is all about profit and not people. Their appalling actions represent everything that’s wrong with our broken care system and the chronic exploitation of its workers.

“Put yourself in the shoes of staff. Two years ago, they were being applauded by politicians and the public for their heroic and selfless care of vulnerable residents in the grip of a fatal pandemic – a pandemic that hasn’t gone away – and now they are facing the loss of their livelihoods.

“Larchwood can’t be allowed to ditch these key workers on the cheap. Our members want better value from their employer for everything they’ve done, so they won’t face displacement or unemployment in immediate hardship.

“It’s the very least they deserve.”

A spokesperson for the home said: “The decision to close the home has not been taken lightly. The combination of low occupancy and fee rates, together with the huge rise in energy costs and other inflationary pressures, have made the position untenable.

“We are proud of the staff for the way they have cared for our residents during the pandemic and beyond.

“We will fulfil all our contractual financial obligations to staff, and we are working proactively to support them in finding alternative roles within the care sector, where there are increasing levels of vacancies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]