Protesters gather in Edinburgh in bid to halt Home Office operation

Protesters have gathered in Edinburgh appearing to block a Home Office operation.

Campaigners congregated in the city’s Nicolson Square from about 7pm on Thursday after news of the action spread across social media.

Vehicles that appeared to be from the Home Office were spotted in the area earlier on Thursday.

The PA news agency understands that immigration officials attempted to remove individuals from a local restaurant at the square.

Refuweegee, a charity that supports refugees and asylum seekers, told supporters to attend “peacefully”.

‼️‼️‼️EDINBURGH‼️‼️‼️ Immigration vans & police at Nicholson Square, Beirut restaurant in Edinburgh. Please attend peacefully if you can. Your presence is important & makes a huge difference. — Refuweegee 🧡 (@Refuweegee) May 5, 2022

Eyewitnesses said the scenes were reminiscent of a similar action that took place on Kenmure Street in Glasgow last year where hundreds of people surrounded an immigration removal van in a bid to stop the detention of two Indian nationals, Sumit Sehdev and Lakhvir Singh.

Lothian Buses diverted two routes, the number 2 and 47, as a result of the action. Other vehicles were also diverted away from the action, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.

2 47 – Diversion – Nicolson Square – https://t.co/L8XKeaVbCF — Lothian Buses (@on_lothianbuses) May 5, 2022

Officers from Police Scotland were also at the scene.

PA understands the Home Office has agreed to release the individuals detained on the condition that protesters disperse.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.45pm on Thursday May 5, police were called to an address on Potterrow, Edinburgh, following reports of a large protest outside a property.

“Officers are currently in attendance at the location and enquiries are ongoing.”