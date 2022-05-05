Protesters gather in Edinburgh in bid to halt Home Office operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Protesters gather in Edinburgh in bid to halt Home Office operation

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 9.41pm Updated: May 5 2022, 10.27pm
Protestors gathered at Nicholson Square in Edinburgh this evening in a bid to halt an immigration removal. (Credit: Jen Ang)
Protesters have gathered in Edinburgh appearing to block a Home Office operation.

Campaigners congregated in the city’s Nicolson Square from about 7pm on Thursday after news of the action spread across social media.

Vehicles that appeared to be from the Home Office were spotted in the area earlier on Thursday.

The PA news agency understands that immigration officials attempted to remove individuals from a local restaurant at the square.

Refuweegee, a charity that supports refugees and asylum seekers, told supporters to attend “peacefully”.

Eyewitnesses said the scenes were reminiscent of a similar action that took place on Kenmure Street in Glasgow last year where hundreds of people surrounded an immigration removal van in a bid to stop the detention of two Indian nationals, Sumit Sehdev and Lakhvir Singh.

Lothian Buses diverted two routes, the number 2 and 47, as a result of the action. Other vehicles were also diverted away from the action, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.

Officers from Police Scotland were also at the scene.

PA understands the Home Office has agreed to release the individuals detained on the condition that protesters disperse.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.45pm on Thursday May 5, police were called to an address on Potterrow, Edinburgh, following reports of a large protest outside a property.

“Officers are currently in attendance at the location and enquiries are ongoing.”

