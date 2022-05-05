Signs of high street recovery but cost of living is challenge, says trade group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Signs of high street recovery but cost of living is challenge, says trade group

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 12.03am
Scottish retail footfall has shown signs of recovery in April (Philip Toscano/PA)
Scottish retail footfall has shown signs of recovery in April (Philip Toscano/PA)

Retail footfall in Scotland last month showed promising signs of recovery but experts warn it will be challenging to sustain the trend amid the cost of living crisis.

Figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium showed that footfall to Scottish shops decreased by 14.8% in April. This is an improvement of 6.3% compared to March.

Visits to shopping centres decreased by 20% in April which is an improvement on the decline of 32% in March.

Footfall in Glasgow decreased by 11.6% which was 7.9% better than in March.

The figures have been compared to the same period in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic affecting retail opening over the last two years.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said shops have been buoyed by the easing of Covid restrictions as well as people who had previously worked from home returning to offices.

He said: “The uplift in shopper footfall was particularly noticeable in our city centres and shopping centres.

Mr Lonsdale warned, however, that the challenge will be to sustain the trend.

He added: “Of course, one swallow does not make a summer, and it remains true that visits to stores are still somewhat shy of pre-pandemic levels.

“However, several indicators crucial to the health of Scotland’s retail industry: retail sales, shop vacancies and now shopper footfall, are each beginning to point in a more favourable direction.

“The challenge will be to sustain this improvement in the months ahead as economic headwinds affecting both consumer and business sentiment and spending power exert their grip.”

Andy Sumpter, a retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, said the figures only capture visits to store and the size of shoppers’ baskets may be reduced due to the cost of living crisis.

He said: “At face value, this is all positive and welcome news for retailers as Scottish footfall recovery continues, however, it comes with a caveat that this only captures store visits, rather than reflecting what’s being rung through the tills.

“As shoppers feel the pinch of the rising cost of living and face downward pressures on their disposable incomes, conversions and basket sizes risk being reduced, so retailers, especially non-discounters or value brands, will need to work even harder to earn share of wallet and shopper loyalty in-store.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier