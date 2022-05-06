Phoenix Hide rises from the ashes of devastating fire at nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phoenix Hide rises from the ashes of devastating fire at nature reserve

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 4.01pm
The Phoenix Hide opened on Friday (Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA)
A new hide at a nature reserve has been officially opened, rising from the ashes of the old building that burnt down last year.

Nature lovers were devastated when Mill Hide at Loch Leven National Nature Reserve (NNR) was destroyed in a fire in February 2021.

A crowdfunding appeal to rebuild it raised almost £30,000 and the remainder has been funded by NatureScot, which manages much of the NNR.

NatureScot chair Mike Cantlay and reserve manager Neil Mitchell were joined by the Kinross Beavers, as well as representatives from the local community and businesses, to cut the ribbon and officially open the new Phoenix Hide to the public on Friday.

Mill Hide
The Mill Hide was destroyed by fire (Neil Mitchell/NatureScot/PA)

Mr Cantlay said: “To see the new Phoenix Hide rise from the ashes has been wonderful, and it just would not have been possible without the incredible efforts of the local community, businesses and the wider public. Today we want to thank each and every one for making this day possible.

“The level of support has been truly heart-warming and demonstrates the importance of this special place for nature for the local community and beyond.

“As Scotland’s nature agency, our aim is to inspire many more people to value our natural world, and I know that this beautiful new hide will play a vital role in doing that for generations to come.”

The hide has been designed with a more open back to discourage anti-social behaviour and includes a new camera to record any incidents.

New hide
The Phoenix Hide has views across the loch (Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA)

NatureScot’s Neil Mitchell, the reserve manager who oversaw the hide rebuild, said: “When the Mill Hide was destroyed last year we were all absolutely devastated.

“After the fire, what really came through was what a much-loved place it was for people near and far to come and connect with nature.

“We were determined to do all that we could to rebuild the hide and can’t express how grateful we are to the local community, businesses and visitors who contributed so generously to making it happen.

“The new building looks wonderful and I’m sure staff and locals alike are all looking forward to having this special place back again.

“If you’re visiting in the next few months, you can look out for lots of fluffy young ducklings snacking on the rich insect and plant life of the loch, mute swans raising their cygnets, while herons, kingfishers and osprey can all be seen fishing too.”

