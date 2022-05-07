Police appeal after fatal crash on road in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal after fatal crash on road in Glasgow

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 2.51pm
The crash took place on Sunday April 24 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The crash took place on Sunday April 24 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on a Glasgow road two weeks ago.

An Audi A3 was being driven on Glasgow Road in the Garrowhill area of the city when the car left the road and collided with a tree on Sunday April 24 at about 8.20am.

The 80-year-old driver was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. where he died of his injuries.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing and police have asked witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.

“As we continue our enquiries, I would urge anyone with information that could help with our investigation or any potential dashcam footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 939 of Sunday April 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier