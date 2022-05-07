Demonstrators protest over reproductive rights outside US Consulate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pro-choice campaigners held an emergency demonstration outside the United States consulate in Edinburgh following a leaked court document which could lead to abortion being banned in some states.

Dozens of people gathered in Regent Terrace on Saturday afternoon for the “rally for reproductive rights” which was organised by Rainbow Greens and supported by Back Off Scotland and the Scottish Trans Alliance.

There have been protests across the US and elsewhere after reports based on leaked documents suggested the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalised abortion across the country.

This sparked fears that as many as half of all US states could then introduce bans on terminations.

In light of #RoeVWade activists have organised an emergency demo for reproductive rights! This Saturday 2pm outside the US Consulate in Edinburgh. Please RT widely! All welcome!https://t.co/DXUVTREN5W pic.twitter.com/8fuBJPqeQG — Beth 🏳️‍⚧️🍉☂💜 (@pickle_bee) May 6, 2022

Lucy Grieve, of Back Off Scotland, which is campaigning for the introduction of buffer zones around clinics that provide abortion services in Scotland, said the demonstration in Edinburgh went well.

She said: “It was a good turnout and it was obviously to show solidarity after the devastating news that came from the United States following the Roe v Wade leak this week.

“It was also a good opportunity to look at our own abortion rights policy and where we stand with that and where we need to firm up our policy.”

There have been renewed calls for buffer zones outside clinics in Scotland following the news from the US.

First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has said that progress on buffer zones outside abortion clinics will be made “as soon as possible”.

She said that those who wish to protest outside abortion clinics should instead do so outside Parliament.

Police Scotland said they facilitated the protest which took place peacefully with no issues.