Police appeal for witnesses after masked men break into beauty salon

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of masked men broke into a beauty salon in Livingston.

Officers said five men broke into the November Collective salon at Bankton Centre and stole a number of items at 1.20am on Saturday.

They left on a red quad bike and a black MG HS car.

The SUV is believed by police to have also been involved in a break-in at a Day to Day store in the same area at 11.40pm on Wednesday.

The suspects are described as white males in their 20s, of medium build and wearing dark clothes with masks or scarves covering their faces.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “Inquiries into the incidents are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dashcam footage, I would encourage you to check your footage for anything of relevance.

“I would also ask anyone who witnessed a group of men matching the description or either of the vehicles to get in touch.

“Finally, if anyone comes across the sale of hair products and alcohol in the area, which was stolen during the incidents, then please contact officers.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting the reference number 0823 of May 7.