Two boys charged after house fires

Two boys aged 13 and 14 have been charged in connection with fires at two houses which caused around £500,000 of damage.

Firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at Merchiston Oval in the village of Brookfield, Renfrewshire, at about 7.20pm on Friday and extinguished the flames.

No-one was injured by the fires but police said about £500,000 of damage had been caused.

Police Scotland said two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been charged in connection with alleged wilful fire raising.

They will be reported to the children’s reporter.