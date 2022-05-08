Murder inquiry as man dies after attack on city street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murder inquiry as man dies after attack on city street

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 5.13pm
Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a man who was attacked on a city street.

Liam Maloney, 30, was assaulted on Niddrie Marischal Road, near the junction with Niddrie Marischal Grove, in Edinburgh at around 8pm on Thursday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the death is being treated as murder.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “This appears to have been a targeted incident and we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“Extensive police inquiries are ongoing at this time and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

“Door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Niddrie Marischal Road and Niddrie Marischal Grove area on Thursday night, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.”

Police have set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would help the inquiry can send it through this link, and people can remain anonymous.

The portal is at

mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S13-PO1

.

People with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3262 of May 5 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where anonymity can be maintained.

Police said a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

