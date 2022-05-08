Bomb disposal team called to suspected ordnance near castle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion on suspected ordnance found near a castle.

A member of the public called police after finding the object on the shore close to Dumbarton Castle just after 7pm on Sunday, the coastguard said.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Faslane went to the scene to deal with the item, which was described as grenade-sized and shaped.

Police and coastguard teams were also at the scene and put up a cordon around the area during the operation in West Dunbartonshire.

The EOD team carried out a controlled explosion on the object, which is thought to have been in the water for some time and was covered in rust.

The operation finished at around 9.21pm and the cordon was lifted.

No-one was injured during the incident.